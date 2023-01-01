Giants vs. Colts: What you need to know

Colts (4-10-1) at Giants (8-6-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

VITALS

Line: Giants by 5.5; O/U: 38.5

TV/Radio: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green); WFAN-660/101.9; SiriusXM Channel 232 and SiriusXM App Channel 823.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants: QUESTIONABLE, DL Azeez Ojulari, ankle; DOUBTFUL: CB Adoree’ Jackson, knee.

Colts: OUT: WR Ashton Dulin, concussion, TE Kylen Granson, ankle, Kenny Moore, ankle.

FROM THE SIDELINES

Sterling Shepard has spent the longest continuous time in a Giants uniform. He tore his ACL in Week 3. He’ll be the team’s chief cheerleader on Sunday. “These guys are fighters,” Shepard said of his teammates. “We may be down, but we’re not going away.” Asked if he’ll be back with the Giants next season, Shepard said, “Hope so.”

LONG ROAD BACK

The Giants on Saturday activated safety Xavier McKinney, who will play against the Colts. McKinney had been on the reserve/non-football injury list since Nov. 7 after fracturing fingers on his left hand during the team’s bye week.

The activation of McKinney adds a playmaker to the secondary. On Thursday and Friday, he had no issues at practice (during media viewing time). The Giants will welcome him back.