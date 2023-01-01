Daniel Jones totals 4 TDs in Giants' playoff-clinching win

Perhaps proving to have something in common with a segment of their fans on this New Year’s Day, the Giants needed a little time to become productive early Sunday afternoon.

Their first score, a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Richie James, included Jones scanning the field to his left, scanning, scanning, then turning right and finding James for the 6-yard touchdown.

James celebrated with a backflip in the end zone.

The drive, which seemed to allow the Giants offense to find its groove, lasted 11 plays, covered 71 yards and used 6:48 of the clock.

The Giants (9-6-1) led 7-3 and never looked back on their way to a playoff berth-clinching, 38-10 win over the inept Colts (4-11-1).

Jones continued his outstanding outing, directing a nine-play, 64-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 6-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. The Giants led 14-3 and there was much more to come.

Fittingly, on a day when the Giants would earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2016, it was Landon Collins — a key member of that 2016 defense — who made the next big play. He picked off Colts quarterback Nick Foles and returned it 52 yards for the Giants' third touchdown of the second quarter with 1:45 remaining.

On the Colts’ next possession, Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Foles, who stayed down and was carted from the field with an injury to his ribs. As Foles was attended to, Thibodeaux also lay on the ground, making a snow angel on the turf. Foles did not return to the game.

Just before the first half ended, the Giants added a Graham Gano field goal from 36 yards.

There was still a half to go but, clearly, the Giants were on their way to the playoffs.

Playoffs?!?! Yes, playoffs.

Jones scored on an 18-yard scamper, stretching the ball to the pylon for a 31-3 Giants lead with 10:40 to play in the third quarter. The drive went six plays for 62 yards.

Jones completed his four-touchdown day — two throwing, two running — with another rushing touchdown, this one from 10 yards out, in the fourth quarter. Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and had a 125.2 quarterback rating. He ran 11 times for 91 yards.

Soon after, midway through the fourth quarter, Brian Daboll pulled Jones from the game. He received the ovation he deserved. And the Giants punched the ticket they had to punch.

They’re back in the playoffs. Let the celebrating begin.