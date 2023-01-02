Giants Q&A: How did Xavier McKinney fare in his return?

How did Xavier McKinney’s return to action go?

“It was good,” he said after the Giants’ 38-10 victory over the Colts on Sunday. “We won. I felt good, too.”

On Friday, coach Brian Daboll said it was unlikely the safety would play as he continued to work back from an ATV accident that cost him seven games.

But on Saturday, the team activated him off the non-football injury list. He had landed there because of the accident while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week. It left him with broken bones in three fingers on his left hand.

McKinney practiced and played with protection on his hand. He went to the X-ray room after the game but said that was pre-planned and precautionary.

“It was ultimately up to me and I saw the cast that we created was really good, so they gave me the green light,” he said. “Obviously, my conditioning was really good and I was ready to play and I was locked in on the game plan.”

The Colts’ Nick Foles found Parris Campbell for a 49-yard gain against McKinney in the first quarter, but other than that he seemed comfortable on the field.

“It’s just getting the rust off,” he said. “I didn’t feel limited at all.”

What if a potential interception comes his way and his left hand is wrapped?

“I catch it,” McKinney said.

What happened to the ball Landon Collins flipped away after his 52-yard interception return for a touchdown?

Kayvon Thibodeaux retrieved it for him.

“You’ve got to go get the ball because that’s a part of his history; that’s part of his story now,” Thibodeaux said. “I just had to make sure that he got that.”

Collins said he would add the ball to his collection of interceptions and fumble recoveries.

Who had the honors of dumping celebratory Gatorade on coach Brian Daboll?

Jihad Ward and Julian Love.

Asked whether he planned to do that job, Ward said, “Always did, yup. Grabbed that Gatorade and poured the [expletive] out on that bald-(expletive) head. Yup.”

Daboll was late to his postgame news conference because he insisted on taking a shower first. “I couldn’t sit in that Gatorade,” he said. “I’m like, ‘[Senior VP of communications] Pat [Hanlon], I’m taking a shower right now. I’m so sticky.’”

What happened on the play on which Jaylon Smith had a shot at Foles but pulled off after initial contact, apparently thinking Foles had thrown the ball, which he had not?

Said Daboll: “Did you ever play basketball? Do you have a son or a daughter that are younger? And you play with them, and you throw it over their head. And then they look up at the net, and you still have it. That’s what I thought happened. [Smith] thought [Foles] threw it.”

How did fans react to being sent a letter from Giants captains urging them to step up on Sunday?

Quite well.

“You could feel the energy just driving here from the fans,” Saquon Barkley said. “We challenged the fans — the coaches, the captains, the team — and they showed up. They showed up, man.

“They were loud, made a lot of noise and created the energy that we needed and we were able to win the game because of them.”

Did Barkley set a new career high in rushing yards?

Yup. His 58 on Sunday gave him 1,312, surpassing his 1,307 as a rookie in 2018.