Giants' Xavier McKinney activated from non-football injured list

With every passing week, the Giants seemed to miss safety Xavier McKinney’s presence in the defensive backfield. Those days may be coming to an end.

On Thursday, the Giants started the 21-day window on McKinney, who has been out with an injured hand. He was activated from the non-football injury list and took some scout team reps in practice.

Asked if he anticipates playing this weekend against the Colts, McKinney said, “I’m trying to.” Even if he loses that battle, it is clear that one of the Giants most talented players is on his way back.

McKinney told the media that he was catching balls from the JUGGS gun before the media viewing of practice commenced.

McKinney said coaches were asking if he can play. That decision, he said, will be up to the Giants trainers and medical staff.

“I’m telling them I can play, but like I said it’s up to the trainers, the docs,” McKinney said. “I know that they’re going to make the best choice and best decision but I’m trying to get back out there.”

McKinney described his injured hand as, “literally the same as what it was before,” which is particularly good news.

McKinney said he wanted to put his hand thought a stressful workout to gauge how he would feel.

“When I was out there (at practice), obviously, I’m trying to get back out there so I have to test it out.” He said. “Anything that I can do to provide a little bit of contact against it, obviously I’m trying to do that to see how much I can take, what I need to do, what I don’t need to do. Everything felt fine when I did it.”

Whether he can play against the Colts on Sunday or not, McKinney knows he wants to be back on the field with his teammates.

“Man, I want to get back big time,” he said. “The coaches know that, and the trainers know that. They know that I really want to get back and I’m kind of running out of patience here.”

****

CB Adoree’ Jackson may return for the Colts game Sunday. “We’re taking it day by day still,” said Jackson, who was officially limited in practice. “Just going out there, doing all the precautions, doing it right by the book and by the plan. Not trying to rush it. Every day, every week it’s getting better.”

LB Azeez Ojulari, who injured his ankle last Saturday in Minnesota, remained limited in practice. There was optimism in the locker room Thursday that Ojulari will play Sunday. Daboll said: “There’s a chance.”