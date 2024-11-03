The Giants knew they had to find a way to close the gap in the NFC East between themselves and the Eagles and Cowboys.

What they did not anticipate entering the season was the Commanders racing far ahead of them and staying there.

But that is the way it is nine games in, after Washington beat the Giants, 27-22, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The first-place Commanders now are 7-2, five games ahead of the Giants (2-7), who lost both games to Washington this season.

Things just keep getting worse and worse for the Giants, who were booed off the field at halftime. They fell to 0-5 at home.

Next up: a game against the Panthers in Munich, Germany, that will feature two of the NFL’s worst teams.

The Commanders led 24-16 when they took possession at their 35-yard line with about nine minutes left.

On a third-and-8 from their 37, Jayden Daniels found Austin Ekeler for a 28-yard gain, a crushing blow to the Giants.

The Commanders cashed in with a 20-yard field goal by Austin Seibert to make it 27-16 with 3:45 left.

But the Giants were not done yet. With 2:48 left, Daniel Jones hit tight end Theo Johnson from 35 yards out for a touchdown. He then was sacked on the two-point try, so it was 27-22 with 2:48 remaining.

Daniels’ 42-yard completion to Olamide Zacchaeus at the two-minute warning gave Washington the ball at the Giants’ 27. The Commanders ran out the clock from there.

The Giants were on the march in the first quarter, including a nifty 24-yard gain by Jones, when calamity struck.

Washington’s Dante Fowler put heavy pressure on Jones on a pass attempt, and the ball came out as Jones attempted to throw.

The play initially was ruled an incomplete pass, but that was overturned, and the Commanders got the ball at the Giants’ 31-yard line on a recovery by Bobby Wagner.

The Commanders got to the 4-yard line on a 22-yard pass interference penalty on Cor’Dale Flott against Noah Brown.

Daniels completed the scoring drive for Washington with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin, and it was 7-0 with 7:04 left in the first.

The next Giants drive was an impressive, grind-it-out, run-oriented affair capped when Jones found tight end Chris Manhertz from 2 yards out for the tying score.

It was Jones’ first touchdown pass at home in 672 days.

It also was the Giants’ first touchdown in five home games this season.

It was a 16-play drive that consumed 9:43 on the game clock. At that point, Jones was 4-for-4 for a total of zero yards in the game.

Washington moved the ball downfield with ease on its next possession, including Daniels running for 6 yards on a fourth-and-1 play at the 12-yard line.

Ekeler later ran it in from the 1-yard line, and it was 14-7 for Washington 6:21 before halftime.

Washington converted another fourth down on its next possession, a fourth-and-1 at their 34-yard line that Ekeler make happen.

On a third-and-18 from the Giants’ 42-yard line, Daniels found Dyami Brown for a gain to the 18 with 11 seconds left. Dru Phillips missed a tackle on the play.

With six seconds left, McLaurin ran past Deonte Banks into the corner of the end zone, where Daniels found him for a touchdown that made it 21-7 at halftime.

At the half, Jones was 4-for-6 for zero yards with, somehow, a passer rating of 109.7. The Giants were booed off the field by fans.

Daniels was 9-for-11 for 113 yards and two TDs in the first half, a passer rating of 149.1.

The Giants’ first possession of the second half included Jones rushing for a first down on a fourth-and-1 from his 45-yard line.

Jones threw four consecutive completions to Malik Nabers on the drive, including a 2-yard gain on a fourth-and-2 at the Washington 29.

The Giants appeared to score a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 pass from Jones to Wan’Dale Robinson from the 3-yard line.

But Darius Slayton was called for a questionable offensive pass interference on the play, resulting in a penalty that forced the Giants to settle for a 31-yard field goal by rookie kicker Jude McAtamney, his first NFL field goal.

So it was 21-10 with 5:27 left in the third.

Seibert’s 31-yard field goal made it 24-10 after three quarters.

With 9:25 left, Jones scored from 2 yards out after bouncing off two would-be tacklers — Fowler and Mike Sainristil — short of the goal line.

The Giants tried a two-point conversion to get within six points, but Jones’ run fell short, and it was 24-16.