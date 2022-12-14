Daniel Jones prepared for Giants' 'big game' against Washington

Sometimes, NFL players shy away from acknowledging the significance of a single game. That was not the case Wednesday at Daniel Jones’ locker, as he was asked about Sunday’s all-important rematch with the Commanders.

Asked if this ranks as one of the most important games of his career, Jones said: “Yeah, I think it’s a really big game for all of us. It’s a big divisional game on the road in December. Yeah, it’s a big game for us.”

After the unsatisfying tie against the Commanders in the teams’ first meeting, Jones indicated the Giants have to be better on third down this time around.

The Giants converted four of 13 chances on third down in that Week 12 matchup. Washington was even worse, at just 3 for 14.

“We got to be able to sustain drives and stay on the field,” Jones said. “ They’re a good defense, a good pass rush.”

As for the atmosphere, Jones said he’s looking forward to it: “Yeah, it’ll be fun. Sunday Night Football. Like I said, a divisional game in December. It’ll be a fun atmosphere.”

All indications in the Giants locker room Wednesday were that Saquon Barkley should be full-go Sunday.

Giants need Thibodeaux at his best

Playing the same team in two-week span is not common in the NFL. Familiarity may breed contempt. We’ll all find out on Sunday night when the stakes are high as the Giants visit Washington.

“They’re waiting on us just as much as we’re waiting on them,” Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux said Wednesday.

Thibodeaux could be a key in what is nearly an all or nothing game for both teams. The winner will be in position to be the No. 7 (and final) seed in the NFC playoffs. The loser will have a difficult road back.

Thibodeaux has two sacks on the season, one of which came against the Commanders at MetLife Stadium. (The other was against the Ravens on Oct. 16). He has 25 tackles on the season, 12 of which have come in the last four games.

Stopping run key for Love

Safety Julian Love considers the Commanders to be a team that “prides themselves on running the ball, maintaining possession, so we’ve got to stop the run.”

Against the Giants on Dec. 4, the Commanders rushed 36 times for 165 yards, an average of 4.6 per carry.