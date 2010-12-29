Giants counting on Bears to beat Packers

The Giants found themselves in an odd position Tuesday night. They were rooting for the Eagles. And it shows just how few things are going the Giants' way that it didn't help.

Because the Eagles lost to the Vikings, the Bears clinched a bye and at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants were hoping that the Bears would have something big to play for against the Packers, because a Green Bay loss or tie is the other piece of their playoff picture should they beat the Redskins on Sunday.

"The only thing I can say is that the Eagles hurt us," Barry Cofield said Wednesday. "They find a way to hurt us even when they don't play us. I definitely don't like the Eagles even more than I didn't like them two nights ago."

Some of the Giants' fears that the Bears would simply go through the motions against the Packers, rest starters and focus on the playoffs were assuaged yesterday when their favorite team from Chicago made it clear they'd be looking for a win.

"Lovie [Smith] said . . . we're going to be playing, we're going to be going and we're going to be full-go on Sunday, so that's what we expect," Bears quarterback Jay Cutler told reporters.

Cofield said he spoke with some friends who play for the Bears, who have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the unlikely event both the Falcons and Saints lose Sunday. "They told me they're going out there to win," he said.

Although Tom Coughlin said he would coach the Giants to "play this game that we're in, pay no attention to anything else," plenty of players said they would be keeping an eye on the scoreboard at FedEx Field.

"I'll try not to, but honestly, I'll probably take a peek up," guard Chris Snee said. "I'm sure that'll be emphasized, and it already has been today. Just worry about our game. This week will be a little bit different."

The Giants' main focus will be on their own game against the Redskins, because without a win in D.C., it doesn't matter what happens elsewhere.

Linebacker Keith Bulluck knows that all too well. He recalled the 2006 Titans team that needed to win the final game of the season and also rely on three results from around the league to get into the playoffs. Those three results happened, but the Titans lost to the Patriots at home and finished 8-8 and out of the postseason.

"The worst thing that can happen is we think we don't have a shot to make the playoffs and we don't prepare, we don't go and play our hardest, and Chicago wins," Eli Manning said. "That's what you can't let happen. We have to go in expecting everything to work out for the best, feeling that Chicago is going to win for us. Go in with that attitude and if that doesn't work out for us, then hey, all we did was gave it our best shot and it didn't work our way."