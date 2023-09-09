Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 preview: Time, TV info, betting lines, injuries and everything else you need for gameday

Cowboys (0-0) at Giants (0-0), Sunday, Metlife Stadium, 8:20 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Cowboys by 3.5; O/U 45.5

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic); Sirius 85, 88 or 225.

All-time series: Cowboys lead 73-46-2 (have won 11 of last 12).

KEY INJURIES

Giants: DOUBTFUL: DB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), DB ervarrius Owens (hamstrings), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Cam Brown (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Gary Brightwell (knee), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle).

Cowboys: DOUBTFUL: T Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: T Tyron Smith (ankle), DE Sam Williams (foot). FULL: CB Jourdan Lewis (foot).

LOCKERMATES

Last week in the locker room, Daniel Jones called an audible.

He wanted rookie Jalin Hyatt to move into the empty locker between his and Sterling Shepard’s.

The empty locker was formerly inhabited by Jones’ buddy David Sills V.

Hyatt happily obliged.

“They’re two guys who have experience, two guys who’ve been in the league and just to be around guys who are leaders and who care about me 24/7. That was the biggest (reason). I’m glad I made the change over here.”

This is a big week.

“I am excited,” Hyatt told Newsday. “First regular season game at MetLife, primetime against the Cowboys. It’s going to be a good one. I can’t wait to get out there with my teammates.”

Told that it certainly means something that Jones wanted him close by in the locker room, Hyatt agreed.

“I have a lot of respect for Daniel and everything he has does,” Hyatt said. “He was the first Giants player who (called) my phone when I was drafted. I think from there, we really started that connection from day one. To be here, locker buddies with him, means a lot to me.”

Shepard also has taken a keen interest in Hyatt. Shepard told Newsday that he appreciates “how hard Hyatt works” as a rookie.

“We had a lot of talks, a lot of real talks, me and Shep,” Hyatt said. “About X’s and O’s and about life.”

Hyatt smiled. “I love that dude. I used to play as him on Madden. That was my favorite player and now I’m next to his locker. He has done everything for me. Helped me with releases. Helped me learn the playbook. Just a great leader and a great friend. I’m very happy to be right between these guys.”

NUMBER, PLEASE

3: Consecutive games in which Saquon Barkley has rushed for a TD against the Cowboys.