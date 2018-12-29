Pat Shurmur: Giants' next step is learning how to win 



The Giants have lost 10 games this season, but three of those losses have come on points surrendered in the final minute and seven of those losses have been by seven points or less. Four of them have been decided by a field goal or less.



But Pat Shurmur doesn’t really care.

“I don’t take solace in that,” he said. “Right is right, you’ve got to win the game. A game like last week, it’s right there, we’ve got to go take it. Nothing’s given to you.”

Shurmur has said that is the next step in the development of the Giants. They’ve figured out how to build leads. Now they need to learn how to hang on to them.

“The fact that we’re competitive, that’s for somebody else to take solace in,” Shurmur said. “The fact that we fight until the end is what I think is important. Now when there’s a victory to be had, we’ve got to go take it, and I think that’s part of learning and part of what we need to do better.”

COWBOYS LOOKING AHEAD

The Cowboys will probably be on a plane on their way back to Dallas while the games of most significance to them are being played on Sunday. They’re already locked in as the No. 4 seed and will host a wildcard game next weekend, but who they play remains — like they will be while it’s decided — up in the air.

The three teams contending for the trip to AT&T Stadium are the Seahawks, Vikings and Eagles. And all of them have kickoffs in the 4 p.m. hour.

So while the Cowboys play the Giants on Sunday, they’re already peeking ahead.

“The biggest thing we try to do is make sure all the breakdowns are done for all three potential opponents that we would play,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “All the preparation, all the background preparation, all of that will be done prior to this game.”

KICKING IT AROUND

Aldrick Rosas made the jump from shaky rookie to Pro Bowler this season. So where does the Giants’ kicker go from here?

“We were talking about that (the other day), him taking the next step as far as just being smooth and not trying to kick every ball 70 yards,” special teams coach Thomas McGaughey said. “Not really taking anything off of him, but just being a little bit more smoother.”

That, McGaughey thinks, will help Rosas next year and beyond.

“He has to understand there’s a certain amount of kicks he’s got in that leg and we want to make sure that you can preserve him moving forward,” he said. “He’s got a ton of talent, he’s got a lot of upside.”

BY THE NUMBERS

1: Team that has had fewer winning seasons than the Giants’ five in the past six. If the Browns at 7-7-1 win on Sunday, that number will go down to zero.

50: Years since a Giants tight end had the longest run for the team in a game. Evan Engram’s 14-yarder last week against the Colts was the first time that’s happened since Oct. 13, 1968, when Aaron Thomas ran for 23 yards at Atlanta.

21: Times the Cowboys have swept the regular-season series against the Giants. A win will give them 22 in the 55 seasons they have faced each other more than once.

32: Completions needed by Eli Manning to break his own record for most in a single season by a Giant. He had 387 in 2015.