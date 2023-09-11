Complete meltdown in all three phases as Giants throttled by Cowboys in opener

Everyone in the NFL knows the deal: Fans and reporters make too much of wins and losses in Week 1. It’s a long season, blah, blah, blah.

Saquon Barkley said so just the other day: “I think (the) media and everyone on the outside, win or lose, is going to overreact no matter what.”

Then Barkley and his Giants teammates set out to test the extreme limits of the concept with opening game debacle against the Cowboys seemingly more suited to reaction than overreaction.

The Giants lost, 40-0, on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, suffering a complete meltdown in all phases of the game.

The Giants trailed 26-0 at halftime Sunday, at which point they had given up touchdowns on defense, offense and special teams.

Can the Giants bounce back from this? Stranger things have happened. There are 16 games left. But on opening night, that seemed difficult to envision.

Fans with long memories likely recalled an infamous Giants-Cowboys opener, the one on “Monday Night Football” in 1995, when the Cowboys won, 35-0. That was the worst loss in a home opener for the Giants until Sunday. The Giants finished 5-11 that season; the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

The Giants now have lost 12 of their last 13 games against the Cowboys. It was the 12th time the teams have met to open the season. The Cowboys are 11-1 in such games.

The game began in light rain and mist, and with the Giants making a clear path toward the Dallas end zone.

They got as far as the Cowboys’ 8-yard line, where they had a third-and-2. At that point, things were looking good for the home team.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley each had run four times, Jones for 27 yards and Barkley for 19. Then things went horribly wrong.

It began with Andrew Thomas being called for a false start with Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ star linebacker, in his face.

On the next play, a bad snap from center John Michael Schmitz got past Jones, and by the time he fell on it – with Parsons on top of him – the Giants had lost 14 yards.

That led to a 45-yard field goal try by Graham Gano. It went poorly.

Juanyeh Thomas sliced all but untouched through the Giants’ line and blocked the kick. Noah Igbinoghene picked up the loose ball and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown with 8:03 left in the first quarter.

The Cowboys missed the extra point kick, but it was 6-0, and the Giants were left reeling.

The next Giants drive ended quickly, with a three-and-out capped by Parsons’ 10-yard sack of Jones.

Dallas’ first offensive possession ended with a 21-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey that made it 9-0.

The key play on the scoring drive was a 49-yard pass play from Dak Prescott to a wide open CeeDee Lamb. Lamb ran around safety Xavier McKinney before being brought down by Adoree’ Jackson.

Somehow things got worse on the next Giants possession. On third-and-19, Jones threw to Barkley, but as he gathered in the ball he was hit by Trevon Diggs.

The ball popped into the air and was intercepted by DaRon Bland, who returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Suddenly, it was 16-0 Cowboys with 2:22 left in the first quarter, and their offense had scored only three points.

The Giants went three-and-out on their next drive, when Jones was stopped on a designed run on third-and-2. At that point Jones’ passer rating was 0.0

A 37-yard pass interference penalty against Tre Hawkins helped the Cowboys get back into Giants territory on their next possession.

The Cowboys later converted on a fourth-and-3 play and got a 38-yard field goal by Aubrey to make it 19-0 10:55 before halftime.

Under pressure from Parsons, Jones forced a throw as he was headed out of bounds, and it was intercepted by Stephon Gilmore at the Giants’ 38.

That miscue set up Tony Pollard’s 2-yard touchdown run to make it 26-0 with 8:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Most of the wet crowd at MetLife was stunned into silence as Cowboys fans around them celebrated.

The Giants finally showed signs of life late in the half. Jones found Darren Waller for a 22-yard gain on a fourth-and-5, and Jones completed a third-and-5 pass to Barkley for a first down to the Dallas 14.

But that drive stalled, naturally. Then Gano, who signed a three-year contract extension on Friday, shanked a 36-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left, a fitting end to an ignominious half for the Giants.

Jones finished the first half with an 8.3 passer rating. He was sacked four times, intercepted twice and completed no passes to wide receivers.

The Cowboys ended any thought of a Giants comeback on their opening drive of the second half, driving down easily for a 1-yard touchdown run by Pollard that made it 33-0 with 10:01 remaining.

Then it started raining much harder and thousands of fans went home – early, wet and angry.

When coach Brian Daboll was asked on Friday about how fans can help the home team, he said, “You have to give them reason to be loud, so playing well is really the most important thing.”

They didn’t.