Giants 'D' needs quick turnaround

In the last five quarters, the Giants' defense has allowed 66 points and 766 yards of offense. That doesn't even include the 65-yard punt return by DeSean Jackson that won the game for the Eagles two weeks ago.

What's going on?

"That's a great question," defensive coordinator Perry Fewell said Thursday. "I can't answer that question, because if I could, it wouldn't happen . . . We've been dominating and we didn't dominate. They dominated."

Now the Giants have to turn that back around in a hurry. To reach the playoffs, they need to beat the Redskins and hope the Bears beat the Packers. But given the way the Giants have been playing lately, even the first part of that equation isn't a slam-dunk. "We're trying to redeem ourselves, we're trying to come back," Fewell said. "We want to put a win on the board. We want to play much better than how we've played."

Webster misses second day

Tom Coughlin had hoped to have Corey Webster back at practice. Like most things he's hoped for the last few weeks, though, it didn't work out that way.

The starting cornerback missed a second straight practice with a rib injury, but Coughlin is optimistic that Webster will be able to play Sunday.

"I think he'll make it," Coughlin said. "Hopefully, he will practice [today]."

Giant steps

C Shaun O'Hara said there is a good chance he will need surgery to "clean out" the issues in his ankle that have bothered him since training camp. That surgery, he said, would not be performed until after the season . . . If O'Hara is unable to play Sunday, look for Rich Seubert at center, David Diehl at left guard and Shawn Andrews at left tackle . . . The Giants put CB/KR Will Blackmon (knee) on injured reserve and signed CB/KR Brian Witherspoon to take his place on the roster . . . RB Ahmad Bradshaw (ankle), DT Chris Canty (neck), DE Justin Tuck (chest) and S Antrel Rolle (ankle) were limited after missing practice Wednesday.