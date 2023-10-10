Daniel Jones on neck injury: 'It's different than what I've dealt with in the past'

These are the 2023 Giants.

They paid their quarterback but can’t protect him.

They needed every one of Saquon Barkley’s 66 out of 68 total snaps in Week 2 against the Cardinals to pull out their lone win, but he hasn’t played since.

Jason Pinnock’s 102-yard interception return for a touchdown Sunday, on a pass that was tipped by teammate Bobby Okereke, would have felt so much bigger in a win.

And, amid it all, there is a particular bright spot that stands out.

Yes, really.

We begin with the Giants’ health and safety issues, led by the status of their quarterback.

Will Daniel Jones play against the Bills on Sunday night?

That remains to be seen. Jones did say Tuesday that he is feeling better. He also clarified that this is not the same issue as the neck injury that ended his season in 2021 with six games to go.

Jones on Sunday had initially drawn a parallel between the injuries.

“It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past,” he said Tuesday on his weekly spot with Kay Adams on her show, “Up and Adams.”

“So just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and follow the advice from the trainers and doctors.”

Jones, who seemed at ease, said he saw a specialist Monday in New York. He declined to share specifics.

Coach Brian Daboll had expressed optimism that Jones would play this week at Buffalo.

Said Jones: “That’s certainly the goal.”

There are other issues with the offense, of course.

With Jones in the game at Miami, the Giants offense mustered two field goals. They ultimately lost to the Dolphins, 31-16.

The week before, with Jones in the game, the Giants managed three points at home against the Seahawks. They lost, 24-3.

In those two games, Jones was sacked 16 times.

Where are the weapons?

On Sunday, tight end Darren Waller caught eight passes on 11 targets and admitted afterward that he should have reeled in a touchdown catch from Jones.

In five games, Waller has been targeted 34 times with the one drop. He is the Giants' leading receiver with 239 yards. Wan’Dale Robinson was the only other player with more than two receptions on Sunday; he made five catches for 18 yards.

There has to be a way for the Giants to unlock the rest of their offensive potential. It is difficult to know whether the play-calling is part of the problem.

Certainly, Jones has been under siege. But at this point, it would seem prudent for the game plan to feature short routes and quick opportunities for playmakers.

Hey, maybe the fastest receiver, rookie Jalin Hyatt - who has been targeted five times all season - can get some real opportunities one of these days?

What ails the offensive line?

A lot. But it’s not all their fault.

The lineup of linemen changed early and often this season, and that continues.

The Giants also remain without left tackle Andrew Thomas, who injured his hamstring and hasn’t played since the season opener.

“Gelling is definitely something that’s key with an offensive line,” lineman Ben Bredeson said Monday. “But this is why during training camp we had a rotation and different combinations.”

Further improvement is needed, as Bredeson said, “as fast as possible.”

After the Miami game, Joshua Ezeudu, filling in for Thomas, clearly was upset with his own performance.

“We have Josh’s back,” Bredeson said. “Always making sure he’s OK. He’s one of our guys and we’ll always take care of him.”

That’s a good teammate and it says a lot about the character of the offensive line.

And, yes, the quality of play absolutely has to improve.

Finally, a bright spot

The Giants seemingly found a keeper at corner.

Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks had his best game of the season at Miami.

According to Pro Football Focus, Banks allowed three catches for just 15 yards. And he broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Jaylen Waddle. Banks has yet to give up a pass play of more than 20 yards. No wonder Wink Martindale loved Banks coming out of the draft.