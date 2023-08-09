Giants' Daniel Jones rebounds in joint practices connecting with Darius Slayton, Darren Waller 

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones rebounded Wednesday in the joint practices with the Lions.

In his worst showing in what has been a strong overall training camp, Jones appeared stymied at times by the Lions’ defense on Tuesday, having trouble with the deep ball. Wednesday was a different story. Jones has had a strong connection all of camp — and for longer than just this year — with Darius Slayton. It showed with two touchdowns to Slayton in an 11-on-11 team period. On the second, Slayton made a juggling catch.

Jones also continues to find Darren Waller with relative ease. That has been a theme — perhaps the theme — of this training camp. The roster additions made by the Giants in an effort to be more explosive offensively have seemed to pay off. From the trade for Waller in the offseason, to the selection of speedy receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round, the Giants’ offense did get more explosive. The Giants are particularly happy with how diligently Hyatt has worked to adapt to the pro game. And obviously, they are thrilled with Waller.

Notes & quotes: Backup QB Tyrod Taylor found Jamison Crowder in the corner of the end zone. Taylor continues to regularly throw catchable passes . . . Asked what he has seen from third-string QB Tommy DeVito, Brian Daboll said, “I think he’s improved since he’s been here. He’s still a young guy who doesn’t get a ton of reps playing that position, which is always a hard thing, but he’s done a good job improving every day and he did OK out here (against the Lions).” . . . Reminded that Lions DL Alim McNeill gave the Giants trouble last season, Daboll was asked how center John Michael Schmitz and guard Ben Bredeson fared. “I’d say probably like a lot of our guys. There’s a lot of good things to learn from and then things to improve but it’s good to go against different guys.” . . . Asked by a Detroit reporter how former Lions CB Amani Oruwariye is fitting in, Daboll said, “Another guy that we have in the mix, competing out. Been a good addition for us.”