Brian Daboll happy with Giants' protection of Daniel Jones

Giants coach Brian Daboll was pleased Sunday night that Daniel Jones wasn't sacked and mostly remained upright. The Washington defensive front, led by tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, can wreck a game. Between them Sunday, they had eight tackles but no sacks or hits on Jones in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders. That’s a win within the win.

“I thought we protected the quarterback better,” Daboll said. “I thought [offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka did a good job in his play calling and helping certain things out, too. But it all starts up front.”

What's next for Collins?

Sunday night was Landon Collins’ third and final game as a practice squad elevation. He participated in a season-high 27 defensive snaps, plus 14 on special teams.

“It was exciting,” Collins said. “It wasn’t even about the game; it was more just getting the opportunity to get back on the field, show what I could do playing-wise and just being the best I can be for this team – trying to help them win.”

For Collins to play again, the Giants must sign him to their active roster. Collins said after the game that he was hopeful that would happen.

All aboard!

The Giants took the train to and from Washington. “Our guys were excited [after the game]," Daboll said. “I would say on the ride back, they were tired. There was a lot of sleeping. There were a lot of guys watching the tape.”

Daboll said he held a “quick” captains’ meeting that was mostly about the schedule ahead and how the Giants will handle the holiday week. The Giants play at Minnesota on Christmas Eve.

"We had a quick captains’ meeting on the train ride home. And then, myself with different people in the organization: trainers, sports science, coaching staffs, just the coordinators. So, we’re trying to get ready to go for this upcoming week, put a lot into it.”