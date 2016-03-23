Giants have decided on who will call plays on offense

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ben McAdoo hasn’t announced who will call the Giants’ offensive plays for 2016, although he did admit that the decision has been made.

And reading between the lines, it seems as if he will do it himself. He said at the NFC coaches breakfast on Wednesday that he “loves” that aspect of coaching, and even made a case for why former coordinators with offensive backgrounds are better suited to become head coaches with call sheets in their hands.

“As an offensive play-caller, you are a part of game management right from jump street,” McAdoo said. “It’s a natural part of things. I think when defensive coaches get an opportunity to be a head coach it’s a little different. I think they may have to spend a little more time preparing themselves for the game-management part of things. But being in the same room with the quarterback for years, I think that part of it comes naturally.”

While McAdoo seems willing to embrace that one role as part of his head coaching responsibilities, he’s more than happy to let another part of the job that many head coaches try to handle slip by. While McAdoo has a voice in the decision-making about personnel and the roster — and said he and general manager Jerry Reese are “tied together at the hip” — he is not among the group of coaches who wants final say.

“I don’t want to pick the players,” he said.

As Bill Parcells famously said, if you are expected to cook the meal you ought to be able to buy the groceries. And other coaches in the league seem to have that authority as a prerequisite (Adam Gase in Miami, for example, was given final say on the roster). So why not McAdoo?

“There’s a lot to do and being a young head coach I’m comfortable enough in my own skin to know that I need to coach the team,” he said. “That’s my job, that’s what I was hired to do. Picking the players, we have a large staff that works very hard. That’s what they do all year round. And we coach players all year round, so that’s what we need to focus on as coaches.”

While some franchises do things differently, the two that have made the biggest impression on McAdoo — the Giants and Packers — both have the church-and-state division between coaching and personnel.

“Every organization is different, every staff is different,” McAdoo said. “I’m not concerned about the way everybody else does things. It’s just what I’m familiar with in this league. It seems normal to me.”