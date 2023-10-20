Giants' improving defense turns attention to Washington RB Brian Robinson

As the Giants look to end a four-game losing streak on Sunday, the news on the quarterback situation remains uncertain. If Daniel Jones is not cleared to play — and that seems likely for at least another week — Tyrod Taylor again will get the call.

What is certain is that the Giants' defense seems to be riding the momentum gained in the 14-9 loss to the Bills last Sunday night in Orchard Park, when the unit played its best game of the season.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was pleased.

“Obviously disappointed with the outcome, but I think that our effort and execution, the communication, we did a lot of good things Sunday and hope to build on that as we keep going forward,” Martindale said Thursday. “I like where we are going right now. We got a great challenge ahead of us with this group from Washington. We’ll see what happens, we’ll tee it up.”

The challenge likely starts on the ground.

The game plan this week centers around Washington quarterback Sam Howell and running back Brian Robinson.

There are four running backs with at least three rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns this season. The Giants have played three of them: San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey and Miami’s Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. On Sunday, they'll see the fourth: Robinson, who has rushed for 309 yards and caught 11 passes.

“He looks to run to contact,” Martindale said. “He's an old Earl Campbell type runner, if you will. He’s tough.”

Martindale has emphasized to his players that Robinson does not go down easily.

“Everybody needs to be at the party,” Martindale said. “We got a fumble off him last year, but he rarely fumbles. So, that’s going to be a challenge for us.”