Giants feeling loose at practice; can they keep dancing to next round?

The Giants had just gone through some stretching and drills and were lining up to begin their team reps at Thursday’s practice when one of the defensive players — no one really remembered who — began swaying to the music. Then another. And another. Pretty soon the entire defense was dancing.

“It’s just joy,” linebacker Jaylon Smith said of the party. “We all love each other. We love this game. We’re just happy to be where we are. You have to make sure you are having fun.”

Yes, the Giants are heading into Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the top-seeded Eagles as loose and confident as they have been all season. They have busted their moves from time to time throughout the year, sometimes at an preordained moment and other times, as Thursday’s was, organically and unplanned.

This time, though, felt special. It kicked off the final full practice before the biggest game of the season, but also celebrated a reality that lingers in their minds although few outwardly acknowledge it:

This may have been their last dance.

“We just love being around each other,” cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said. “To be able to have these moments with the season being extended, you know you only get so many of them regardless. Even if we keep winning we only get, what, two more [games] after this? So you just want to cherish them as much as possible. You don’t want to take these moments for granted.”

That’s not to say the Giants are resigned to losing on Saturday. But they are aware of the stakes.

“I just think everybody understands, playing in the playoffs, it's win or go home,” Brian Daboll said. “The big thing for us, I've said plenty of times, our goal is to be as consistent as we can with our process, our preparation, our practice, and get ready to play our best game."

The dancing is part of that, too.

“I think that’s huge,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “I think that’s something that I value in this team is we’re serious when we have to be, obviously. We’re taking this seriously. But at the same time, I think we have to be loose and have fun and remember that it’s a game. Be where you’re supposed to be and know what you’re supposed to do and all that type of thing, but when we play with that type of fun and looseness, we play with a different type of swagger and it allows us to play fast.”

Jackson wouldn’t say who he thought had the best dance moves on the team.

“Everybody has swag,” he said.

Nor would he say who instigates the random celebrations that burst forth from time to time.

“Everybody is everybody’s hype man,” he said. “It’s cool to have that type of energy.”