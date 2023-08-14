Giants to put more emphasis on takeaways this season

Dane Belton was seen speeding down the field en route to a practice pick-6.

That happened in a two-minute drill Monday at Giants training camp. The safety was also seen taking the ball away from a Lions runner in a joint practice last week and making an interception against them in Friday night’s preseason-opening loss in Detroit. Safety Jason Pinnock picked off a pass, too.

The Giants finished tied with the Raiders for last in the NFL with six interceptions in 2022. Those went with 13 fumble recoveries. The Giants stood 25th in total takeaways. They could obviously use more.

Nothing counts yet, but takeaways are on their minds.

“You can emphasize it,” said Bobby Okereke, their new middle linebacker. “You want to play as disciplined to the scheme as you can, but you always preach swarming to the ball, and you preach punching out the ball. And it's the extra effort that gets takeaways.

“You've seen that from Dane, that two-minute series, being in conditioned shape, and that [other] play, he's just hustling to the ball … So the more we get in conditioned, better shape, the more takeaways we'll get.”

Xavier McKinney is expecting them, too.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of guys that have the ability to go get the ball,” the safety said. “So we’re just going to keep stacking [them up], for sure.”

Extra points

Receiver Collin Johnson (knee) left the Detroit game and didn’t practice Monday. “I don’t think it’s long term, but I’m not a doctor, either,” coach Brian Daboll said. … Defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (abdomen) also left the game, but he practiced. … Right tackle Evan Neal (concussion protocol) was out at practice in a red no-contact jersey. … Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, who tore an ACL last season, came off PUP and practiced.