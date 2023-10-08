Giants vs. Dolphins: Everything you need to know

VITALS

Line: Dolphins by 12 1/2; O/U 47 1/2

TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9) (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); SiriusXM 132 or 388.

All-time series: Giants lead, 7-3 (Giants have won 4 of past 5).

KEY INJURIES

Giants: OUT: G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), LB Micah McFadden (ankle).

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: Connor Williams (groin), Jaelan Phillis (oblique).

SIMPLY, POINTLESS

In three of four games, the Giants have scored fewer than 12 points. In a wide-open NFL. Let that set in.

SPEED BURNS

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said that the Dolphins’ speed is “why they are so successful” on their opening drives. “It’s tough,” he said. “Even if you think you can mimic it, it’s not [easy].”

QUOTABLE

“You don’t turn it around all at once. It’s one day at a time, unfortunately. It’s going to be a climb, and the change and the progress [are going to be seen] in the locker room before everybody else in the world sees it.” – Darren Waller on Giants reaching their potential

INTANGIBLES

The Giants can help themselves by playing smart, inspired football. Within the organization there is some befuddlement over the Giants’ slow start to the season. That’s an emphasis this week.

NUMBER, PLEASE

5 on 5: The Giants’ O-line is on its fifth grouping. LT Andrew Thomas and rookie C John Michael Schmitz are out. RT Evan Neal is the only lineman to start each game. RG Marcus McKethan and LT Joshua Ezeudu will each start their fourth consecutive game Sunday.