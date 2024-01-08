Giants, not Eagles, look like playoff team in win over Philadelphia

It was kind of hard to tell which team was heading into the offseason and which team was heading into the postseason.

The Giants were going to beat the playoff-bound Eagles again someday. And Sunday was finally that day.

After losing five straight and 17 of the last 20 against Philadelphia, the Giants arrived at MetLife Stadium for the final day of their lost season, built a 24-point cushion by halftime and emerged with a 27-10 win.

So one year after going 9-7-1 and winning a playoff game before Philadelphia knocked them out in the divisional round, the Giants finished at 6-11.

The spiraling Eagles finished at 11-6 after dropping five of their last six.

Tyrod Taylor, who can be a free agent, was at the forefront for the Giants, going 23-for-32 for 297 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran eight times for 38 yards. He left twice with injuries but returned.

Saquon Barkley, whose future with the Giants is also in question with his contract expiring again, rushed for two short scores. He carried 18 times for 46 yards, so he missed out on a 1,000-yard season, ending with 962.

And Sterling Shepard, in likely his final game with the Giants, made three receptions to pass Jeremy Shockey for fifth on their all-time list with 372.

Coach Brian Daboll, who had been 0-4 against Philadelphia in his two seasons with the Giants, had talked Friday about the need to get off to a better start.

The Giants had been outscored by a combined count of 88-10 in the first half over those four games. It was 20-3 Philadelphia at halftime in this season’s first meeting. The Eagles ended up winning that Christmas game, 33-25.

So Daboll had said that “getting off to a fast start is something we talk a lot about [with] every team we play but particularly this team. So we’re going to just have to do a good job of executing, coaching, all the things that it takes to get off to a fast start, which we haven’t.”

And then the Giants went three-and-out on the opening drive of the game.

But they forced a punt on the Eagles’ first possession. The Giants were on the move and had a first-and-goal at the 8 before having to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Mason Crosby and a 3-0 edge.

The Eagles countered by driving down the field. But Nick McCloud punched out the football after a reception by A.J. Brown at the Giants’ 18. Micah McFadden recovered for the Giants at the 19 and returned it to their 27.

The Tommy DeVito era then resumed with 3:37 left in the first quarter after Taylor suffered a thumb injury.

But Taylor was back early in the second quarter after sitting out one series. The Giants stopped the Eagles on fourth-and-3 from their own 48 on an incompletion, then made it 10-0. Taylor hit Wan’Dale Robinson for 26 yards down to the 2, and Barkley ran the ball in from there.

Dane Belton sacked Jalen Hurts to force a Philadelphia punt, and the Giants soon made it 17-0. Taylor hit Robinson for 19 yards down to the 3, and Barkley ran it in from there.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Giants scored on their third straight possession. Taylor hit Barkley for 46 yards to the Eagles’ 19, and on the next play, Taylor flipped a short pass to Darius Slayton that turned into a TD with 1:47 left in the half — 24-0.

Yes, this indeed qualified as the fast start Daboll was seeking.

Xavier McKinney intercepted a Hurts pass on the next series. That possession went nowhere for the Giants. But for the ensuing Philadelphia series with 1:05 to go in the half, Marcus Mariota replaced Hurts, who was 7-for-16 for 55 yards with the one INT and a 26.8 rating.

McKinney promptly intercepted Mariota’s first pass, setting up the Giants at the Eagles’ 12.

Taylor fired for Shepard in the end zone. A TD reception would have been a nice send-off. But the Eagles’ James Bradberry made a diving deflection and Reed Blankenship picked the ball off for a touchback.

So it was 24-0 at the intermission.

Taylor left again for DeVito with 6:48 left in the third quarter after taking a hit in the back by linebacker Patrick Johnson. But Taylor returned for the next series.

That return happened right after the Eagles finally got on the board late in the period on a 36-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. And they cut the lead to 24-10 with 10:15 left when Mariota found Quez Watkins in the end zone for a 16-yard score.

Crosby added a 21-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining to cap the Giants’ season scoring.