Dexter Lawrence knows Giants face tough task vs. Eagles in Philadelphia

Dexter Lawrence knows what he and the Giants' defensive line is up against when they play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

“They are some big dudes, physical,” Lawrence said, describing the Eagles' offensive line. “They’ve got a good leader in [Philadelphia center Jason] Kelce, he helped them learn a lot. They can latch on to you pretty good.”

Lawrence considers the Philly fans gritty, too.

“I told my mom she can’t come to the game,” Lawrence said, “because she’ll go back at them. It should be fun and I’m excited.”

The Giants played the Eagles twice during the regular season, but the second of those matchups, in Week 18, featured few starters, as the Giants already had clinched a playoff spot and chose to rest many regulars.

The Week 14 game against the Eagles provided a truer test, and that game wasn’t much of a contest. The Eagles won, 48-22, at MetLife Stadium, as Jaylen Hurts threw TD passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and rushed for 77 yards, Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 144 yards and the Eagles outgained the Giants. 437-304.

“We didn’t play well, and they attacked us, they did a good job of that,” Lawrence said. “We just have to play well and make less mistakes to be able to compete.”

Jones focused on present

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch weighed in after the win over the Vikings on Sunday with very complimentary thoughts about Daniel Jones and his hold on the starting QB job. Said Jones Tuesday:

“I certainly appreciate the support, but like I said, we’re focused on what we’ve got to do this week, what’s ahead of us now and that’s all that matters. For any of us, it’s what you do next week and with the next opportunity so that’s what I’m focused on.”



