Giants grades: Defense gets a F for allowing 48 points and 253 rushing yards

OFFENSE: D

Daniel Jones went 18-for-27 passing for 169 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Tyrod Taylor relieved him during the fourth quarter and went 5-for-5 for 47 yards and one score, and he lost a fumble, leading to a TD. The Giants yielded seven sacks between the two quarterbacks. Brian Daboll didn’t want to overload Saquon Barkley, who had been questionable with a neck injury. And the Giants fell way behind. So Barkley ran just nine times for 28 yards. Jones only had 26 yards on four runs. Taylor led the Giants in rushing with 40 yards on two carries.

DEFENSE: F

The Giants yielded 48 points. The defense was put in bad spots at times, but it couldn’t contain the arm nor the legs of Jalen Hurts. The QB went 21-for-31 for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and ran seven times for 77 yards and a touchdown. Julian Love misjudged his timing going for an interception on a scoring pass to DeVonta Smith. They also couldn’t contain Miles Sanders, who ran for 144 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. The Eagles finished with 253 yards on the ground.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Elerson Smith blocked a punt, setting up a touchdown. But Jamie Gillan had a punt snap slip out of his hands, then kicked his fumble. The Giants were hit with a 10-yard penalty for an illegal kick and a loss of down, giving Philadelphia the ball on the Giants’ 33. Hurts threw a TD pass on the next play. Gillan didn’t know the rule. Now he does. The Giants cut the lead to 21-7 with 2:57 left in the second quarter, then allowed Boston Scott to return the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the 35, setting up a field goal. Scott averaged 39 yards on three kickoff returns.

COACHING: C

It’s hard to blame Daboll for this one. The Eagles are way better than the Giants. Actually, Philadelphia has been better than everybody so far at 12-1. The Giants limited their use of Barkley, and they were missing three injured defensive starters.