PHILADELPHIA — The Giants’ sputtering all season reached its inevitable conclusion Sunday. A loss to a division rival that had nothing to play for.

The Giants' 20-13 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field epitomized a season that will be remembered for the wrong reasons. Instead of a 100th season celebrating the franchise’s best, it will be recalled as one of the franchise’s lowest moments.

The Giants' 14 losses are a franchise record, and they went winless (0-6) against NFC East foes for the first time.

Fittingly, the Giants sealed their fate with untimely penalties against a team resting multiple starters. The Eagles (14-3) faced fourth-and-3 with 2:00 remaining but linebacker Boogie Basham, elevated from the practice squad, was called for offside.

It extended the Eagles' drive and three plays later, Kayvon Thibodeaux gave the Eagles more life with a roughing the passer penalty on third-and-11 with 1:51 left. The Eagles’ offense stayed on the field another minute before Jake Elliott’s 32-yard field goal.

Drew Lock then ended the Giants' chances to tie or win the game, throwing an interception to Sydney Brown. The errors were a fitting end to the season and the Giants will now pick third in the NFL Draft after the Titans lost Sunday and the Patriots won.

The game had the feel of a preseason contest. The Giants shuffled in starters and backups on different series. The Eagles, safely locked in as the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, rested multiple starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Saquon Barkley also joined them in street clothes, ensuring the former Giant wouldn’t break the single-season rushing record against his former team.

Sunday was one last reminder of how poor the Giants’ offense has been. After a season-high 45 points last week against the Colts, they trailed 17-3 after the first play of the fourth quarter. It was the ninth game they didn’t score a first-half touchdown and seventh without a touchdown through three quarters.

Predictably, Malik Nabers woke his team up. Nabers caught a 45-yard touchdown from Lock, taking a hard hit yet staying on his feet and tiptoeing down the sideline before falling in the end zone with 10:32 remaining.

The play was Nabers’ second-longest catch this season after a 59-yard touchdown last week against the Colts. It cut the Giants’ deficit to 17-10 and the defense responded with a three-and-out aided by a third-down sack shared by Thibodeaux and Elijah Garcia.

A 26-yard punt return by Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave the Giants good field position at the Eagles’ 38. However, the drive was pushed back by false start penalties by Josh Ezeudu and Greg Van Roten and didn’t get past the Eagles’ 35.

Graham Gano then made a 53-yard field goal to trim the Eagles' lead to 17-13.

The Giants at least tried to be aggressive early on. On their seventh play from scrimmage, Brian Daboll chose to go for it on fourth-and-7 from the Eagles’ 49, but Lock’s pass to Darius Slayton was broken up.

It foreshadowed the Giants going for it on fourth down three times on their third drive. They converted the first two attempts, including a fake punt leading to a 10-yard run by Dane Belton.

The third time wasn’t the charm with Lock’s deep pass to Nabers being broken up. That was as close as the Giants got to the end zone through three quarters.

The Eagles had better luck with third-string quarterback Tanner McKee. Making his first NFL start, he was 3-for-3 on his first drive and threw a 15-yard touchdown to Ainias Smith.

McKee, who finished 27-for-41 for 269 yards, added another touchdown to open the fourth quarter, a 7-yard pass to E.J. Jenkins.

Nabers added one more record to his excellent rookie season. With his fourth reception, a 3-yard gain, he passed Steve Smith for most receptions in a Giants season. At 109 receptions, he temporarily has the NFL rookie record for receptions although Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was set to play this afternoon against the Chargers.

The Giants finished with 238 yards total offense. Lock was 22-for-29 for 138 yards and Wan’Dale Robinson had 10 catches for 43 yards.