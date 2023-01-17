Sack-leading Eagles a challenge to Giants' pass protection

There is a clear area where the Giants will have to be at their best Saturday night: pass protection.

The Eagles lead the league in sacks this season with 70, and it’s not close. Kansas City is next with 55.

Haason Redick has 16 sacks, trailing only Nick Bosa’s 18.5 for 49ers among league leaders. Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat have 11 sacks apiece. The seemingly ageless Fletcher Cox has seven.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is having a great season. Rookie Evan Neal almost certainly will get some help.

Brian Daboll said Thomas is “obviously” one of the Giants best players.

“Smart, tough, dependable,” the head coach said. “Very good leader for us, and he’s had a lot of tough matchups. Again, the team we’re about to play with all their sacks, their production, and the players they have up front, it’s a challenge. It was a challenge the first time we played them, it was a challenge the second time we played them, and that’s certainly something we’re going to have to do a good job with.”

McKinney: Giants got job done vs. Vikings

Xavier McKinney always seems to make his presence known on the football field. His take on the Giants win over the Vikings: “It was a hard-fought game. It was a long game, not perfect but we got the job done.”

The key? “We practiced a little harder, watched film a little harder. It’s the playoffs.”

No interviews this week for Kafka or Martindale

Daboll said neither offensive coordinator Mike Kafka nor Wink Martindale will be interviewing for head coaching jobs this week. Their focus will remain on the task at hand. Kafka has been requested by the Panthers, Texans and Colts. Martindale has been requested by the Colts.

Pinnock, Ojulari day-to-day

Asked for updates on safety Jason Pinnock, who was checked out at a Twin Cities hospital before flying home with the team, or outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, Daboll mostly deferred: “We’ll go day-to-day with all those guys.” Asked if anyone could be ruled out of Saturday’s game now, he added, “Nope.”