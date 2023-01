On Tuesday, the Giants started their preparation to face the No. 1-seeded Eagles in Saturday's NFC Divisional Round matchup in Philadelphia. "It was good to move on," said head coach Brian Daboll, "but you gotta put that in the past really quick." NewsdayTV's Kim Jones reports. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez; Photo Credit: Noah K. Murray, Brad Penner; AP/Matt Rourke; Al Bello/Getty Images