Giants vs. Eagles: What to know about the divisional round playoff game

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants: QUESTIONABLE: OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad).

Eagles: OUT: CB Avonte Maddox (toe).

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Where would the Giants be without WR Isaiah Hodgins? Since making his Giants debut on Nov. 13 against Houston, Isaiah Hodgins has 41 receptions and has scored five touchdowns in the last six games. In the Giants’ 31-24 wild card victory in Minnesota on Sunday, he caught eight passes for 105 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown and a 32-yarder. Hodgins is the first Giants receiver to exceed 100 yards in a postseason game since Hakeem Nicks had 109 on 10 catches in the Giants’ Super Bowl XLVI victory against New England. “He does all the right things,” OC Mike Kafka said. “He’s a pro. He’s one of those guys that jumped into that room and was able to add some value.”

LOUD AND PROUD

Saquon Barkley expects the environment Linc to be loud and nasty. And, yes, he said his parents will be at the game. Raised in central Pennsylvania, Barkley said nothing will surprise him: “I’m not going to say it’s going to be the same, but Philly is Philly. Their fan base is crazy. They’re going to be loud, there’s going to be cheers, there’s going to be boos. There might be some double birds. That’s Philly, you know?”

WELCOME BACK (AGAIN)

Did the Giants miss Adoree’ Jackson when his sprained MCL cost him seven weeks? Yes! He got back on the field last week, a warm-up of sorts to facing Jalen Hurts and his receivers tonight. By some measures, A.J. Brown is the best WR in the NFL, DeVonta Smith is 12th while TE Dallas Goedert is tied for 18th.

The returns of Jackson and S Xavier McKinney in recent weeks looms large.