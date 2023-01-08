Giants-Eagles gameday rail

GIANTS (9-6-1) AT EAGLES (13-3)

Lincoln Financial Field, 4:25 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Eagles by 16.5; O/U 43.5

TV/Radio: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charlie Davies); / WFAN-660 AM; Sirius 132, 380 and the SXM app.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Giants: OUT: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck). DOUBTFUL: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: C Jon Feliciano (back).

Eagles: OUT: LB Shaun Bradley (wrist), T Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (neck). QUESTIONABLE: QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder).

REMATCH, ANYONE?

It appears that the Giants will play the Vikings in the first round of the NFC playoffs, beginning next weekend. Why? The 49ers and Vikings are both 12-4, but the 49ers are 9-2 in NFC games, while the Vikings are 7-4. So the 49ers now hold the No. 2 seed. In Week 18, the 49ers host the Cardinals (4-12), while the Vikings visit the Bears (3-13). The only way the Vikings can reclaim the No. 2 seed is if they win in Week 18 and the 49ers lose, which seems like a long shot.

JUST FOCUS

Brian Daboll is fully aware that the Eagles will clinch the NFC East title and a first-round bye if they defeat the Giants. He just doesn’t care.

"I just focus on what we need to do to try to win a game," he said. "What are our musts? Go out there, prepare well, practice – just like it was when (I was being asked about making) the playoffs. We just focus on the week. Again, that's my mentality. That's what it will always be."

This week, there is one exception. Like everyone in the NFL, Daboll is thrilled to hear of the progress made by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “Awesome,” Daboll said.”