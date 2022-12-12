Giants Q&A: Where did the defense go?

What was up with the Giants’ run defense against Philadelphia?

The Giants’ pass defense was no prize, yielding 217 yards and two touchdown passes by Jalen Hurts. But the struggles against the run were even more glaring in a 48-22 loss to visiting Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Eagles averaged 8.2 yards per carry and totaled 253 yards — the most the Giants have allowed in a game dating to 2014. Miles Sanders rushed 17 times for 144 yards and two TDs, including a 40-yard sprint. Hurts rushed seven times for 77 yards and a score.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams missed the game with a neck injury, but still . . . “That’s a lot of yards rushing,” coach Brian Daboll said. “We got to do better there . . . They didn’t run the ball too much [before] halftime. What did they have? Eight runs or something like that [it was 10], which we talked about at halftime. We knew it would probably flip a little bit.

“And they’re a good running team. I think Jalen made a few plays with his legs on some zone reads. And the backs — they’re a good team. They block it well up front. So, way too many yards.”

What happened on the punt that Jamie Gillan fumbled?

“It just slipped out,” he said.

His leg was already in motion to boot the ball when it fell to the ground, so he followed through on it and kicked it down the field. That turned out to be a penalty since it was ruled a fumble.

Gillan said he had no idea about that rule. It’s obscure enough that the officials didn’t seem to have a firm grasp on it either.

It took them huddling throughout a commercial break — and a conversation with headquarters in Manhattan — to figure out they would charge the Giants with a 10-yard penalty and a loss of down.

How good is the Eagles’ pass rush?

Really good, especially when the opposing team falls behind.

The Giants allowed seven sacks, two of which came on the first drive of the game when tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal were beaten.

“I just feel like we’re hungry,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, who delivered three of the sacks. “If anything, those boys motivated me even more today to make sure I make my rushes count. Haason was beating up on 73 [Neal]. You could see him on the sideline mad because he was one step away every time.”

Any new injuries for the Giants?

Tight end Daniel Bellinger hurt his ribs, and middle linebacker Micah McFadden left with neck and ankle injuries.

So what did Philadelphia reserve defensive lineman Ndamukong Sun think of the Giants’ play?

“Sometimes giants are smaller than you think,” he tweeted.

— With Tom Rock