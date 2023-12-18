Giants find extra motivation vs. Eagles in last season's playoff loss

The Giants have three regular-season games left and two are against the same team, the team that usually leaves them trying to explain what went wrong.

They play at Philadelphia on Christmas and then close with the Eagles on Jan. 7 at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have fallen to them four straight times, including all three meetings last season, and are 6-25 in their last 31 games against Philadelphia dating to 2008. Two of the Eagles’ wins came in the playoffs, including a 38-7 blowout in the NFC’s divisional round last January.

Since they’re 5-9, the Giants are likely to be on the outside looking in at the postseason. But when it comes to this next reunion, linebacker Micah McFadden sees motivation for himself in that last postseason result.

“Yeah, I mean, without a doubt,” McFadden said Monday via Zoom. “Whenever you get knocked out of the playoffs like that — obviously, we don’t think about the past too much, kind of focus on what’s ahead of us, but that definitely stung a little bit to get knocked out by a team in your division.”

The Eagles were 10-3 and a half-game ahead of Dallas in the NFC East heading into Monday night’s home game vs. Seattle.

“They’ve always got a good front,” guard Ben Bredeson said, “and that’s something that we’re keyed in on and something that we have to handle.”

Notes & quotes: Coach Brian Daboll said an update on his kicking situation will come Wednesday. Randy Bullock hurt his right hamstring on a kickoff following a 56-yard field goal early in Sunday’s 24-6 loss at New Orleans. Punter Jamie Gillan stepped in and delivered a 40-yarder to end the first half despite having also suffered an injury. Gillan “toughed it out,” according to Daboll afterward. Kicker Cade York is on the practice squad.