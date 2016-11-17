Giants’ Ereck Flowers ‘can’t wait’ to play Bears after Pernell McPhee’s remarks

Ereck Flowers wasn’t insulted by the remarks of Bears LB Pernell McPhee this week.

In fact, he seemed to enjoy them.

“Shoot, that’s how you’re supposed to think,” the Giants’ left tackle told Newsday on Thursday. “That’s how you’re supposed to feel going into a game. Comments like that make the game more exciting. We can’t wait to play against them.”

When told the Giants had allowed just 12 sacks of Eli Manning this season, McPhee told reporters in Chicago on Wednesday that he and his defensive teammates would “tear their (butt) up.” He essentially guaranteed that the Bears would get to Manning.

Flowers said he’d heard about the remarks, but that they were not exactly reverberating around the offensive line room this week.

While Flowers declined to provide a prediction of his own, he did say several times that he is looking forward to the matchup.

“Any game you’re going to be motivated,” he said. “But it does add excitement to the game. It’s going to be a fun game.”