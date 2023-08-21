Giants RT Evan Neal back to improving following return from concussion

In his second NFL season, the Giants are banking on improvement from right tackle Evan Neal.

On Friday night, he played through the first half, which provided a good barometer on his conditioning after missing about 10 days with a concussion.

“It feels good to be back out there, get my feet back up under me,” Neal said Monday. “Thankfully, I was only out for about a week and a half or so, so it wasn’t that much time, but it was just good to be back out there with the guys.”

Neal, who provides a bookend with left tackle Andrew Thomas, believes he has improved from last year’s rookie season.

“I feel like I have gotten better but, like I said, I still have a lot more work to go, it’s still preseason,” Neal said. “We are just going to see as the year goes on. I’m going to continue to work on my craft, continue to get better every day and see how good I get.”

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson also cited Neal’s better balance as a key to his overall improvement.

The Giants are also, of course, integrating a rookie center. John Michael Schmitz, Jr., was the team’s second-round draft pick this spring.

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson liked the pick at the time and still does.

“John Michael played center all through college [at Minnesota],” Johnson said. “He’s a natural center. That’s what he’s been. That’s what he’s going to be.”

For Neal, he went into the summer with objectives that he said he reached – to have better balance, refine technique and to get into better shape.

Neal was also reminded, not for the first time, that Thomas took a sizable step forward in his second season. (Thomas is now in his fourth year.)

“I’m in Andrew’s ear all the time, just talking ball, just chopping it up,” Neal said. “He’s a great resource to have in the room for sure. I am thankful for him. I feel like all the guys in the room are thankful for having AT.”

Blue notes

The Giants apparently will see Aaron Rodgers on Saturday night when the Giants “visit” the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the third and final preseason game for both teams. (It would be his first August appearance since 2018). Coach Brian Daboll said Rodgers’ presence will have no effect on the Giants’ plans. “Really, I’ve got my team to worry about,” Daboll said. “He’s a heck of a player, one of the best to ever do it. All that other stuff, I’m not a storyteller or a writer, so I just try to focus on our football team getting better.” … Rob Gronkowski recently said in an interview that if he’d come out of retirement to play for any coach, that coach would be Daboll. (Gronkowski made clear he’s not coming out of retirement.) Gronk and Daboll were together with the Patriots from 2013-16. For three years, Daboll was Gronk’s position coach.

“I am close with Rob, so got a lot of respect, admiration,” Daboll said. “Coaching him for four years, he’s a good friend. We’ve talked, I’m not saying we talked about that, but he’s a close friend. When you coach someone for four years and he’s a very productive player for you and really a good person, we are from the same town, so wouldn’t read too much into that.”