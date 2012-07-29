Giants fans give Victor Cruz biggest cheers at camp

ALBANY -- If there was any doubt who the most popular Giant at training camp is, it was cleared up Saturday. While the 5,100 gave polite applause to many of the players who had strong performances during the second workout of camp, it was Victor Cruz who received screams, chants and wild cheers . . . in some cases for the most routine of plays.

"Any time the fans take a liking to you, it's always positive, especially when it's for something positive," Cruz said of his popularity. "I'm all for it. I do this for myself, but I do it for the fans to enjoy themselves and to bring some fun back into the game and to bring some life back into it."

Cruz deserved a huge reception for his one-handed catch early in practice, even though there were no defenders on the play. His later catches also elicited an excited reaction even though they were more mundane. Some fans called for him to salsa, but Cruz said he will not be dancing during training camp.

Rain, rain go away

The Giants had to scramble Saturday to move practice to the artificial turf of the lacrosse stadium on campus, then endured a steady rain for the final 10 minutes of the workout. "That's two in a row," Tom Coughlin said of weather affecting where the Giants practiced. "We got [Friday's] in, and we had a little trouble with [Saturday], obviously."

Giant steps

DE Justin Trattou, who had looked good in camp, was carted off with an ankle injury and had X-rays. Coughlin said he was "hobbled pretty good there" but didn't know the extent of the injury . . . CB Terrell Thomas, who had to come out of Friday's practice with a stiff back, completed Saturday's workout. He gave out 2,400 T-shirts to fans at Saturday's practice to show his appreciation for their support while he was injured last season . . . RB Da'Rel Scott (ankle) did not practice . . . DT Marvin Austin said he cut off the dreadlocks he had grown the last 12 years for "a clean start." Austin has missed the last two seasons of football, sitting out 2010 at North Carolina due to a suspension and last year with a pectoral injury.