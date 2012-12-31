Giants' final report card: Good grades, even though it was too little, too late

OFFENSE: B

It would have been an A, but we have to dock them a full letter grade for handing the performance in late. Eli Manning was an efficient 13-for-21 for 208 yards and five touchdowns, posting a 134.5 passer rating. Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 107 yards and David Wilson had 75 plus 15 receiving. Rueben Randle caught two other TDs and even Henry Hynoski got in the end zone for the first time in his career, punctuating it with a "Hynocerous" performance. Scoring after getting the ball with 17 seconds left in the half was strong.

DEFENSE: B+

The Giants finally got that takeaway they've been lacking in the last two weeks, and of course it was a Stevie Brown interception, his eighth of the season. The Giants were without Kenny Phillips for most of the season and Sunday showed what they can do when he is on the field. Even Justin Tuck had a sack, his first since Nov. 4.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

The Giants were ready for the onside kick to open the game, but Justin Tryon was just trying to do too much. Instead of falling on the ball he attempted to advance it and wound up batting it back to the Eagles. Tryon redeemed himself somewhat a bit later when he made a nice tackle in punt coverage. This was the third straight week that Lawrence Tynes did not kick a field goal; his last attempt was a first-quarter miss against the Falcons.

COACHING: B

Tom Coughlin pushed the pride button and it worked. Although it's hard to imagine what kind of emotional depths the Giants needed to be in to succumb to the awful Eagles, it was at least somewhat inspiring to see them rally for one game. Now comes the harder part: Answering those questions from the past month. Even Coughlin admitted that he has no idea where things went wrong. As for Sunday, the Giants used a good number of blitzes and the offense was able to build off the run game. That's the way it's all supposed to work.