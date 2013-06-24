Giants' free-agent wide receiver Brandon Collins suspended

New York Giants free-agent wide receiver Brandon Collins has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2013 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

The NFL announced the suspension of the first-year player on Monday.

The 24-year-old Collins will be eligible to return to the Giants' active roster on Sept. 30, the day after the team plays the Kansas City Chiefs. The Southeastern Louisiana product spent part of last season on the Giants' practice squad and will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Collins had played well in the recent veterans minicamp.