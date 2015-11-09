Giants grades: Special teams ace test

OFFENSE: C Eli Manning was not crisp, starting the game with an interception and adding another in the second half. But he completed 26 of 40 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He could have had a third score, but Will Tye dropped a pass in the end zone. The offensive line opened some holes for the running backs and kept Manning clean, allowing no sacks. Rashad Jennings had 27 of his 48 rushing yards on the final drive.

DEFENSE: B A week after giving up seven touchdown passes and a franchise record for most yards allowed, the Giants held the Bucs to just one late TD. Holding Tampa Bay to field goals early was essential, especially as they nearly gave away a 20-9 lead. Forcing a punt with 4:57 remaining and a five-point lead was a key stop. The Giants didn't have any sacks, but they certainly were able to make Jameis Winston uncomfortable, particularly in the second half.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A There weren't a whole lot of plays, but the ones they made were significant. Josh Brown's four field goals, including a 53-yarder, were clutch. He also seems to have fixed his kickoff woes, with touchbacks on three of seven chances. Brad Wing punted just once, but it was a 64-yard bomb with a 1-yard return after a muff that pushed the Bucs back to their 13-yard line. Dwayne Harris' decision to let a fourth-quarter punt go over his head and into the end zone for a touchback was a subtle key to the final clock-chewing drive.

COACHING: D Some curious decisions by Tom Coughlin, particularly late in the first half. For instance, he decided to forego what would have been a 52-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter and went for it unsuccessfully on fourth down.

Defensively, the Giants were able to rebound from New Orleans and Steve Spagnuolo sent in timely pressures to help the pass rush. Odell Beckham Jr. was targeted 17 times, always a good idea.