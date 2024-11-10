OFFENSE: D

Well, they did mount an impressive comeback. And they did move the ball, with 342 yards, a 46.7% (7-for-15) third-down conversion rate and 167 yards rushing. But that was not nearly good enough in the Giants' 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday in Munich, Germany. The Giants turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions in the red zone and a fumble on the first play from scrimmage in overtime. And it all came against one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Daniel Jones had a 24.1 passer rating at halftime before rallying in the second, but it isn't clear how much longer it makes sense to go with him as the starter.

DEFENSE: D

The Giants entered Sunday last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per carry at 5.2, then allowed 5.9 to the Panthers, who totaled 188 yards on the ground, 153 of them by Chuba Hubbard. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was 15-for-25 for 126 yards and one touchdown — nothing great, but good enough. The defense was mostly good in the second half but failed at a critical juncture. When the Giants cut the margin to 10-7, the Panthers immediately responded with a 10-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to restore their 10-point edge.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Graham Gano returned to action for the first time since Week 2 and missed a 43-yard field goal wide right in the first half. He atoned with a 43-yarder to tie the score at 17 with five seconds left and send it to overtime. Jamie Gillan also returned from injury and punted five times for 204 yards, putting four of those kicks inside the 20-yard line.

COACHING: F

The Giants have been competitive in many games — it’s just that they lose most of them. Doing so against the Panthers, who until winning their past two games were widely considered the worst team in the league, was very much not OK. The fact it was a standalone, international game surrounded by special events, with both owners in attendance along with assorted family members for the big trip . . . ugh. Not a good look.