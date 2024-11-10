1. Giants are living on the edge

This is the point in seasons such as this where folks start taking the emotional and psychological temperature of teams.

After Sunday’s 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence — the biggest man in the locker room both literally and figuratively — had interesting things to say about that.

When asked whether coach Brian Daboll’s message is getting through to players, Lawrence said, “I think it is. It just has to be comprehended a little better.

“I think it's getting through. It's just critical moments. We've got to understand what those critical moments are to be able to win and come out on top.”

Is he troubled by such lack of comprehension?

“Yeah, it's annoying, for sure,” he said. “But I'm not in other people's heads or brains. Maybe it's got to be communicated differently or [they’ve] got to hear it from somebody else.”

It did not appear Lawrence meant hearing it from another head coach. Rather, he seemed to be saying others need to reinforce Daboll’s directions.

But Lawrence’s key message to the 2-8 team remains this: “Just evaluate yourself before you start pointing fingers or starting cliques or stuff like that. It's a young team, and that can happen really easily if the leaders don't jump on top of it.”

2. Daniel Jones is what he is

You know the drill by now after six years of Daniel Jones. The guy has skills and makes big plays some of the time — just not enough of the time.

On Sunday, he rushed seven times for 26 yards, including for a 2-yard touchdown, and he expertly executed a drive for the tying field goal with no timeouts in the final 2 ½ minutes using a series of short completions.

But . . . he threw two interceptions in the red zone, missed on a couple of other throws, was unable to connect with open receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers on a flea flicker before being sacked and, of course, lost the game.

How much longer will Daboll keep sending Jones out there? The bye week will be a test of that resolve.

3. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a keeper

Not much was expected of Tyrone Tracy Jr., a rookie fifth-round pick who has made himself the No. 1 back and delivered again on Sunday with 103 yards and an impressive 32-yard scoring run.

He also had two awful moments, first having the ball ripped out of his arms by Josey Jewell for a back-breaking interception, then fumbling the ball on the first play of overtime to set up the Panthers’ winning field goal.

But afterward, Tracy faced the media music like a pro, a task made more difficult by being brought to the elaborate interview lectern used by the German soccer power Bayern Munich and facing a large, international contingent of reporters.

Tracy can play, and he will get past this crushing disappointment.