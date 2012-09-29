Giants' Hakeem Nicks doubtful for Sunday against Eagles

Some things, the medics can stick in a cast and a fellow can keep playing NFL football. For example, Giants cornerback Corey Webster's broken right hand.

But not wide receiver Hakeem Nicks' swollen right foot and left knee.

The Giants were not taken aback by Nicks' inability to practice Friday, a scheduled day of rest for him after his return from offseason foot surgery, but the surprise was that they listed the fourth-year veteran as "doubtful" to play Sunday night against Philadelphia. Just four days after Nicks declared he "definitely" would see his first action in two weeks, fellow receiver Victor Cruz went further, saying Nicks is "out."

Currently third among Giants receivers with 14 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown, Nicks had a 199-yard bonanza in the team's Week 2 victory over Tampa Bay, but soreness in his surgically repaired foot forced him to miss the victory over Carolina on Sept. 20. Nicks originally injured his left knee against the Bucs. That injury was of little consequence as he was mostly inactive for two weeks, resting his foot. But when he participated in Thursday's practice, the knee injury flared and the joint was swollen.

Domenik Hixon, who also missed the Carolina game with a concussion, practiced all week and is available Sunday, as is Ramses Barden, whose nine catches for 138 yards at Carolina was a career high.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin, typically vague in how the team will cover for Nicks' loss, said, "There are roles for everybody."

Tackle David Diehl (knee) was listed as out against Philadelphia, as is cornerback Jayron Hosley (hamstring) and linebacker Keith Rivers (hamstring). Safety Antrel Rolle (knee) practiced but remains questionable. "He was out there" was all Coughlin would say about Rolle's chances of playing. "He moved around OK. He made progress."

With Michael Coe (hamstring) also questionable, Coughlin also acknowledged the obvious about having only three active cornerbacks: "It certainly isn't like having five. We'll see how it goes."

At least second-year cornerback Prince Amukamara already has recovered from a high ankle sprain.

With Webster, at least, there was the cast solution, although he and Hixon, running back Ahmad Bradshaw and defensive end Adewale Ojomo remained on the list of "probable" participants.

There is a break in the eighth-year veteran's hand between the index and middle finger, but the team has tested some different types of encasements and will settle on one by game time.

Webster can wiggle his fingers but is practicing writing lefthanded. "Eating is fine," he said, and "I had two interceptions" in practice. "One-handed. Lefthanded. So my confidence is good. I'm practicing catching the ball one-handed. I'm expecting a few more balls to come my way."