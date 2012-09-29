Giants' Hakeem Nicks out Sunday against Eagles

Hakeem Nicks has been downgraded to out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles. The Giants' wide receiver will miss his second straight game with a second different injury.

Nicks, who had offseason surgery on a broken bone in his foot that caused him to miss last week's game against the Panthers, experienced swelling in his knee after practicing on Thursday. He was originally listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, but on Saturday he did not travel with the team.

The loss of Nicks means that either Domenik Hixon or Ramses Barden will start at receiver opposite Victor Cruz. Barden started on Thursday when both Nicks and Hixon (concussion) were unavailable.

"It's always disappointing (when Nicks is out)," Cruz said on Friday. "You always want your counterpart in there with you playing in the trenches with you playing against a division foe. But it's something that we have to deal with in this league. Guys get injured, guys get nicked up, we just have to understand we've been here before and guys have stepped up. So we're going to need that again this upcoming week."

Nicks was hurt during his outstanding 10-catch, 199-yard performance vs. Tampa Bay on Sept. 16. He limped off the field after running downfield on a pass pattern. It was assumed it was because of soreness in his surgically-repaired foot, but it might have been when he hurt his knee.