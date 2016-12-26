Giants have chance to keep Redskins from playoffs

Before the Giants head to the playoffs, they’ll get to play spoiler to a rival.

Washington, which will host the Giants on Sunday, will need to win that game to get into the postseason as the No. 6 seed and might need help beyond that. The Giants already have clinched the No. 5 seed and can’t be moved from that spot.

If the Lions beat the Cowboys tonight, Washington will have to win and hope the Lions beat the Packers on Sunday night. That Lions-Packers game, which was flexed to prime time, will determine the winner of the NFC North.

If the Cowboys beat the Lions, Washington will need only a win over the Giants to get in the postseason.

The Giants-Washington game was flexed to a 4:25 p.m. start.

First-and-goal

Ben McAdoo may not be celebrating the accomplishment, but making the postseason as a first-year head coach of the Giants is a rare feat. Only three others have done it in franchise history: Allie Sherman in 1961, Dan Reeves in 1993 and Jim Fassel in 1997. Of those, only Reeves won a playoff game in his first season with the Giants.

Giant steps

The Giants will make their 32nd postseason appearance, which is tied for the most in NFL history. The Cowboys, who have clinched the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference, also are making their 32nd appearance. If the Packers get in, it will be their 32nd time . . . The Giants’ 48 postseason games are tied with the Patriots for the fifth-highest total in NFL history. Only the Cowboys (60), Steelers (57), Packers (53) and 49ers (50) have played in more . . . The Giants are 24-24 in their 48 postseason games and are 6-4 in their 10 wild-card games.