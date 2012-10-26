Giants hope to counter Tony Romo's quick passes

There was no verbal bomb- throwing by the Giants on Friday. They will play at Dallas on Sunday in obvious hopes of getting even for their opening-night loss to the Cowboys. But respectfully.

Maybe the Giants' big three defensive ends -- Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul -- can sack Dallas quarterback Tony Romo this time. They couldn't in early September.

"You never know what's going to happen," Umenyiora said. "I hope we can carry over [after three sacks against Washington last week]. I hope so, but you never really can tell what's going to happen out there."

What Dallas did to the Giants' pass rush last time, Umenyiora noted, was have Romo throw "a lot of quick passes. More than double-team [blocking], it was just that he was getting rid of the ball really quick."

And Romo could do it again, Umenyiora acknowledged.

"Anybody can neutralize us if they execute that game plan," he said. "I mean, it's easy if you're going to throw the ball in one second; nobody's going to get there. That's just the way it is. We weren't surprised. We saw what they were doing and, hopefully, will be able to counter that. If you press them [with tighter secondary coverage], then you'll have a better chance of getting there."

Especially, Umenyiora said, because Romo is "a very slippery guy. He has that little spin move that he does when you get close to him."

Dallas injury report

The Cowboys' injury report has running back DeMarco Murray (foot), safety Matt Johnson (hamstring), defensive tackle Sean Lissemore (ankle) and center Phil Costa (ankle) listed as out, running back Felix Jones (knee) as questionable, and center Ryan Cook (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Spencer (shoulder) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (illness) as probable.

In the beginning . . .

Older Giants fans might remember that Dallas wide receivers coach Jimmy Robinson scored the Giants' first touchdown (on a pass from Craig Morton) when now-demolished Giants Stadium opened in 1976. The opponent was Dallas.