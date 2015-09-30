Giants impressed with Bills QB Tyrod Taylor

In their first three games, opposing quarterbacks have combined to run the ball 12 times for 33 yards against the Giants. Tony Romo, Matt Ryan and Kirk Cousins may have athleticism and the ability to move in the pocket, but the Giants never really had to sweat about them taking off with the football.

Sunday will be different.

Tyrod Taylor, the first-year read-option starter for the Bills, has run 17 times for 96 yards in three games. That kind of ability isn't new to the NFL -- running quarterbacks such as Robert Griffin III, Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson have been changing the position for several years -- but this is the first time this year the Giants are going up against that style.

The defensive linemen know they might need some reinforcements.

"If Matt Ryan can't beat you with his arm and he takes off running, we have guys who can catch him for the most part," defensive end Robert Ayers Jr. said. "If [Taylor] can't find someone open and he decides to take off and run, DRC [Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie] might have to come save us. He's super-fast."

And, despite languishing on the Ravens' roster behind Joe Flacco for the first four years of his career, super-impressive.

"He doesn't play like this is his first time being a full-time starter," Ayers said. "He's smart. He's not just running, he's not just doing one read, not seeing it and taking off running like a lot of mobile quarterbacks do. He's going through progressions and making smart decisions. He impressed me."

He impressed Giants cornerback Jayron Hosley when they were teammates for two years at Virginia Tech.

"He's an athlete, all the way around in every shape and form," Hosley said. "As much as people like to talk about how versatile he is and his ability to scramble and leave the pocket and make guys miss, he can throw the ball, man. He can put the ball on the money. He's got a nice soft touch. He's a complete quarterback, you can't just look at him as a one-dimension guy. He can get out of the pocket and run, he can throw the ball."

Hosley raved about Taylor's speed, calling him a low-4.4 runner. Was that as fast as former Virginia Tech and Giants running back David Wilson? Not quite. "There's not too many guys who can run with David," Hosley said.

But there aren't many who can keep up with Taylor, either.

"You have to be disciplined," Hosley said of the key to defending him. "You have to close the pocket with those types of guys and force them to make bad decisions."

The Giants' pass rush hasn't been exceptional at that. They have just three sacks -- only the Dolphins and Chargers have fewer -- and as a result they are last in the league in pass defense, allowing 335.7 yards per game. "Sometimes it's been there, sometimes it hasn't," Tom Coughlin said of the pass rush.

"Occasionally it does disrupt a moving quarterback off the spot. Probably not as much as we like, but I can say that about a lot of things."

If the Giants are going to stop Taylor, they need to find that balance between moving him and limiting his movement. "He seems pretty comfortable," Ayers said of watching the Bills quarterback. "We're going to try our best to make it uncomfortable for him."