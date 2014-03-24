Giants' John Jerry won't be suspended for role in Dolphins' bullying scandal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly signed Giants offensive lineman John Jerry will not be suspended by the NFL for his role in the culture of bullying and harassment in the Dolphins’ locker room last season as detailed in the Wells Report, but he could be required to receive some sort of counseling or treatment.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Monday that the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed that Jerry, Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey — the three offensive linemen named as the major culprits in the report — will be evaluated by “medical professionals” who will determine what sort of programs, if any, would most benefit them. If the evaluation finds that programs are necessary, Goodell said, “it will be a requirement for them to fulfill that.”

Meanwhile, Goodell said that there will be discussions at these NFL annual meetings about the findings of the Wells Report and the league will meet on April 8 with the union to discuss improving the workplace environment. He said league representatives have met with about 40 players as well as the Dolphins and other non-football organizations to get “as much input as possible” on new guidelines for locker room culture.

“It’s more about people understanding the importance of a proper workplace,” the commissioner said.