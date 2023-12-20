Giants kicker Randy Bullock out; Cade York likely replacement

The Giants expect to have another new kicker on Sunday after Randy Bullock injured his hamstring in the first quarter at New Orleans.

Cade York will be elevated off the practice squad to kick in Philadelphia.

As a rookie in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, York made 24 of 32 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 extra-point tries while playing all 17 games.

The Giants signed both York and Bullock on Nov. 3, after they learned kicker Graham Gano would require season-ending knee surgery.

York, 22, was released on Nov. 22 and added to the practice squad two days later.

Now they need him.

“Thought he was a good young player to work with,” coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s done a good job out here, and glad we have him right now.”

Gano, Bullock and punter Jamie Gillan have all kicked field goals for the Giants this season. If York is added to the list, this will be the first season in franchise history in which four different players kicked a field goal, according to the Giants.

Giants snap counts

Because they play Monday, the Giants were not required Wednesday to release an injury report. Daboll said defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence did not practice because of a lingering hamstring injury he suffered last month. Lawrence was limited to 43 and 48% of the defensive snaps the last two games (29 vs. Green Bay and 30 at New Orleans). Those percentages are far below Lawrence’s usual snap count when he is healthy. . . . Running back Gary Brightwell and tackle Matt Peart returned to practice. They are on injured reserve, Brightwell with a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 22 vs. Washington, and Peart with a shoulder injury he sustained Oct. 8 in Miami.