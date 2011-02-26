Giants' Kiwanuka cleared to play

INDIANAPOLIS - Giants defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka, who missed 13 games last season after suffering a disc problem in his neck, has been cleared to resume playing.

Giants general manager Jerry Reese said yesterday morning from the NFL's Scouting Combine that it was uncertain whether Kiwanuka would be able to resume his career, but later in the day said that Kiwanuka had just received the news that he'd been cleared to play.

"After I spoke to the media this morning at the combine, I had a conversation with [head trainer] Ronnie Barnes, who confirmed for me that last night we did receive the final written evaluation that gives Mathias medical clearance to return to the field," Reese said in a statement released by the team. 'The consensus of all of the spine physicians and Dr. [Russ] Warren is that it is safe for Mathias to return to play. I have talked to Mathias and he is fully committed to returning to football."

Good news for the Giants and good news for Kiwanuka. The next hurdle to deal with: Kiwanuka is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. The Giants are expected to craft a contract offer that will give Kiwanuka an incentive-based deal.