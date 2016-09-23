Giants looking to Bobby Hart, Will Beatty to step in at right tackle

Marshall Newhouse went down in the fourth quarter against New Orleans last Sunday with a strained calf, and he’s out for Sunday’s game against winless Washington at MetLife Stadium. So it’s next man up at right tackle for the Giants in their bid for a 3-0 beginning to this 2016 season.

“We have a couple options,” coach Ben McAdoo said Friday at their Meadowlands training complex.

They’re named Bobby Hart and Will Beatty. But it was Hart who replaced Newhouse in that game. Beatty has had only three practices in full pads since re-signing on Aug. 30. The eighth-year vet was inactive the first two games. He hasn’t played since December of 2014 due to injuries.

So it could very well be Hart. And if it is the 2015 seventh-round pick out of Florida State, he thinks he’s ready. He would need to be considering the pass-rushing prowess of linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

“I’ve done a great job preparing this week,” Hart said. “My coaches have done a great job helping me prepare. So I feel prepared.”

He didn’t play opening day at Dallas. But his Week 2 work, especially against No. 94 in the program, defensive end Cameron Jordan, caught the eyes of offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

“Ninety-four for the Saints is a very, very good football player,” Sullivan said. “ . . . He didn’t seem overwhelmed or flustered. He competed and was able to do enough to help us be successful.”

Hart started for three seasons at FSU and helped protect quarterback Jameis Winston in his 2013 Heisman season, playing right tackle.

During his rookie year, Hart played nine games, including one start at right tackle against the Jets. But that was then and this is now an improved 6-4 lineman, according to McAdoo.

“Since he got here last year, it’s been night and day,” McAdoo said. “He’s worked hard at his development. His body has changed completely. It’s encouraging.”

The difference is clear to Hart.

“I’m just focused,” Hart said, “just being able to learn how to be a professional and taking every day in stride, taking it day by day.”

Notes & quotes: Running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) is listed as questionable. But McAdoo said he’s “comfortable” with Jennings carrying with one hand . . . Free safety Darian Thompson (foot) and defensive tackle Robert Thomas (illness) are out . . . Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo asked linebacker Keenan Robinson to speak to the defense. “He told the guys, because he was there (with the Redskins) last year, ‘Look, we need to treat this game as if we’re 0-0, starting the season,’ ” safeties coach Dave Merritt Sr. said. Robinson said: “The coaches here see me as somewhat of a leader.”