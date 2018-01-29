Giants to retain Lunda Wells, Craig Johnson for coaching staff, source says

Pat Shurmur’s offensive coaching staff is likely to have at least two holdovers from last year’s crew, with Lunda Wells and Craig Johnson expected to return to the Giants, a source told Newsday.

Wells, with the Giants since 2012 and the assistant offensive line coach since 2013, will become the team’s tight ends coach. Johnson, the running backs coach since 2014, will remain in that role.

The Giants are expected to announce their entire coaching staff once it is assembled.

Shurmur, introduced as the head coach of the Giants on Friday, said he was considering some coaches to remain with the team.

“I don’t think you need to sweep the whole place clean,” he said. “There’s some really good coaches here, and I want to first keep them . . . I’m hiring a staff of guys that will help us get to where we need to be, and I think that’s the important piece.”

The Giants are expected to retain linebackers coach Bill McGovern, and others also could return. Co-owner John Mara said he would welcome Steve Spagnuolo to the staff in some capacity, but that seems unlikely, given that the Giants have named James Bettcher as defensive coordinator. Spagnuolo held that job for three years and was a candidate for the head-coach opening.

Shurmur has yet to name an offensive coordinator. Although he has said he will call the plays, he’ll need someone with whom he will work closely to institute his scheme. Because the hire has not yet been made, that person figures to be either a member of the Eagles’ staff or someone from the Vikings, who are interviewing candidates to replace Shurmur as offensive coordinator.

“There’s other guys we’re looking at outside the building that are, number one, career coaches, outstanding teachers, communicators, and so we’re looking for those type people,” Shurmur said. “Some of them are currently not quite available, but we’ll make sure we get a staff full of guys that can inspire our players.”