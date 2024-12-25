With two games left, the Giants might as well start writing New Year resolutions. How can 2025 be better than 2024.

By Sunday afternoon, they’ll either celebrate their first home win or bemoan the fact they’re the first NFL team to go 0-9 at home. Fans might be indifferent to both since a win hurts the Giants’ current hold on the No. 1 overall pick.

So why not look ahead? The future could be bright with whoever they select in April. But the future also looks good because their 2024 draft class has shined in a poor season.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers are on the verge of becoming the first rookie teammates to have at least 1,000 scrimmage yards since 2006. Saints duo Reggie Bush and Marques Colston did the honors.

With 984 total yards, Tracy has been productive as a multi-purpose back. Consider his excellent toe-tap touchdown catch where Tracy looked like the receiver he used to be before converting fully to running back his last season at Purdue.

“We're asking him to do different things, obviously, being a former receiver then a running back and now a running back here,” coach Brian Daboll said. “I think he's got a good mentor in Motor [Devin Singletary]. [Running backs coach] Joel Thomas does a good job with him. He's been productive when he's touched the ball, both in the run and the pass game.”

As for Nabers, what hasn’t been said by now. He’s got the Giants rookie record with 97 receptions and counting. His 969 yards are 31 shy of joining Odell Beckham Jr. as the only Giants rookies with at least 1,000 yards in their debut season.

Michael Penix Jr.’s first start for the Falcons Sunday was great. But for now, it shouldn’t make the Giants regret taking Nabers. He looks like a No. 1 receiver and just imagine how dynamic he could be with better quarterback play.

“They never say anything to you, of course,” quarterback Drew Lock said of the duo approaching 1,000 scrimmage yards. “But you hear about it and you want to get that done for them. It'd be cool for them to have that achievement.”

Then there’s the Giants’ other draft picks. Safety Tyler Nubin had 97 tackles, a team-high at the time he went on injured reserve. Cornerback Dru Phillips has been great. Linebacker Darius Muasau had a career-high 11 tackles Sunday once Micah McFadden went down.

It might not be much in perhaps the worst season in Giants’ history. But those five rookies should inspire some hope going forward.

“I think a lot of those guys that we drafted this past year have really done a nice job of performing when they've had opportunities to,” Daboll said.

General manager Joe Schoen deserves credit for finding two rookies that made an immediate impact. But it doesn’t absolve his shaky drafting his first two seasons nor should inspire total confidence they’ll repeat this year’s success in 2025.

From the Giants’ 2022 class, Evan Neal’s been a disappointment on the offensive line. Kayvon Thibodeaux had a great 2023 but he’s regressed this season with just three sacks and missed five games with injury.

Deonte Banks, last year’s first-round pick, hasn’t developed into a No. 1 cornerback yet. Jalin Hyatt has struggled to find his place in the offense.

If anything, there’s more pressure on Schoen and the front office regarding next year’s draft. They can’t mess this pick up, not after their past draft whiffs and a forgettable season.

Assuming they get the top pick, the Giants must do everything to put him -- him meaning quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward -- in the best position to succeed. Remember, having Saquon Barkley didn’t make Daniel Jones any better.

That’s why this year’s rookies having success means a lot. Whether the Giants lose their final two games, split them or somehow win both, the play of Tracy, Nabers and Co. have been gifts that bring hope for 2025.

It won’t erase the stain this season has been on the franchise history. But the 2024 class’ success can make sure the 2025 Giants are better than this when they add their next cornerstone.