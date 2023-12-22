Giants sign veteran Mason Crosby to handle kicking duties vs. Eagles

The Giants signed veteran Mason Crosby to their practice squad on Friday to handle kicking duties in Philadelphia on Monday.

Randy Bullock, who had kicked for them in most of the past six games, was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week after hurting his hamstring on Sunday against the Saints. Cade York, a kicker already on the Giants’ practice squad who figured to get the job on Sunday, aggravated a quad injury in practice this week and was placed on reserve to make room for Crosby on the roster.

Crosby, who played for the Packers for 16 seasons until 2022 and was briefly on the Rams’ practice squad earlier this month, had been a free agent tryout for the Giants in early November when Graham Gano was initially injured. The Giants wound up signing Bullock and York at that time. Crosby was waived by the Rams and available when these latest injuries to the position occurred for the Giants. With three games remaining the Giants will not have to add Crosby to their active roster unless they somehow reach the postseason.

If Crosby kicks a field goal at any point this season he will be the fourth different player to do so for the Giants (Gano, Bullock and punter Jamie Gillan who replaced Bullock last week, are the others.) In their 99-year history the Giants have never had more than three different players kick field goals in any given season.