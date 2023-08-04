Giants LB Micah McFadden perfecting coverage duties

Micah McFadden received a tough test on one practice play Thursday at Giants training camp and he passed, breaking up a throw down the seam to their fast and tall tight end, Darren Waller.

“I’m sure in the future we probably won’t have a linebacker in that situation again,” McFadden said Friday with a laugh, “but, yeah, just trying to get better with that type of stuff.”

The inside linebacker feels he’s an improved player from last season’s rookie version, especially with that type of coverage "stuff." He has seen time with the first and second teams, vying mainly with Darrian Beavers so far for a starting spot.

“I think that they’re both improving every day, and they’re working hard,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said.

McFadden started seven of his 17 games after arriving as a fifth-round pick. So how did the 6-2, 232-pound Indiana alum go about improving?

“I’d say this offseason just kind of working on getting my feet underneath myself in the pass game, working on my drops and getting into coverage, reading routes and trying to implement that in my drill work,” McFadden said. “I’d say that’s probably the main thing I’ve been working on.

“… I think that’s been a big impact, and obviously just having a year under my belt with the defense and obviously having the same scheme and the same group of guys around me. I think it’s helped a lot.”

McFadden said his comfort level is “drastically different” than a year ago.

“He’s been dependable,” coach Brian Daboll said. “He’s been out there. He’s had a lot of reps. He’s done a nice job in there. He’s one more year in the system, and he’s a competitive guy.”



